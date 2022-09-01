Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 with AMD EXPO and up to 6,000 MHz frequency

- Advertisement -

has confirmed that its Fury DDR5 memory kits already feature the AMD EXPO certification (Extended Profiles for Overclocking), a technology that was announced during the presentation of the Ryzen 7000, and that, as we told you at the time, is an alternative to Intel XMP. With it we can overclock with a simple click to DDR5 memory modules under the AMD AM5 platform.

Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 memory kits offer a high level of performance and total stability, in fact we were among the first to test these new memory kits in our review of the Core i9-12900K, and the results we got were just perfect. During the tests we did not have the slightest problem, and said processor was able to develop its full potential.

AMD EXPO certification is a guarantee that the new Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 kits will work perfectly with Ryzen 7000 processors, and with the AM5 platform. These kits will offer up to two house profiles and allow the user to create a personalized profilewhich would leave us with a total of three profiles from which we can choose.

Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 memories have a very careful design, a good build qualitythey come with a first level passive dissipation system and their dimensions are perfectly adjusted to ensure full compatibility with any cooling system, something that many of our readers will know is very important.

We do not yet have details on the price of these new AMD EXPO certified Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 kits, but we assume that it will not be higher than the current kits that are not certified. If all goes according to plan, the release of these new memory kits will take place at the end of September, and they will be available at 16GB and 32GB versions with a of up to 6,000MHz

Kingston has also confirmed that will release a version with RGB lighting that will maintain the specifications and characteristics that we have indicated previously. I remind you that these kits have lifetime warranty, and they are backed by one of the oldest and most important brands in the RAM memory sector.