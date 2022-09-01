Steps to program on iPhones to send emails with the Mail app

- Advertisement -

One of the functions that is quite useful on mobile devices is being able to schedule the sending of emails so that, when the right time comes, they are sent without you having to do anything. You can achieve this with the application that is included by default in the iPhone and we will show you how to use it.

The development we are talking about is what is known as Mail, and this is present in Apple phones from the moment you start it. Therefore, you do not have to download anything to get it. The thing is that between Many options that it includes, is that of programming the sending of messages in a fairly intuitive and simple way. The truth is that this application is one of the best that exists to date to manage mail from iPhones.

How to schedule an email to be sent with Mail on iPhone

One thing to keep in mind is that to take advantage of this functionality of Mail, you must be running the latest version of Mail and also have the latest iteration of the iOS operating system on your iPhone. Otherwise, you may not have the option to schedule shipments. The first thing is open the app in question and then you must create an email as usual (Works with any supported service, like Outlook or Gmail, apart from iCloud.)

The next thing is to write and attach everything that should be in the message and now comes what is different so you can do the programming :pLong press the Submit button. A menu appears in which you can choose from default options that are established in Mail or, failing that, the last one (Send later) which is the one that makes it possible to establish exactly when everything will be sent.

When choosing the last one that we have mentioned, you will go through different screens that show from the date to choose until the time where you want the scheduled action to run. Once you have everything established, click on the button Clever on your iPhone and the programming process is complete.

Where can you see scheduled emails?

This is something that you may be wondering, and the truth is that everything is very simple. A new one is created binder in the application called send later and, there, you can see everything you have already created. Thus, you can eliminate what you no longer need or change the date of a schedule. An important detail that you should know is that the emails that you have generated in this way won’t sync with iCloudso you can only access them from the iPhone you have used.

