asus zenfone 9 receives june security patches in italy

- Advertisement -

zenfone 9 gets the security patches most recent available, those of June. Asus was very fast, faster than Samsung and Google who usually top each month in terms of speed of distribution of security fixes. The Italian units of the top of the Asus range are receiving the Android security patches of June 2023, on our example they arrived just this morning.

The rollout version is WW_user_33.0804.2060.142, weighs 226 MB and updates the interface of Zenfone 9 with the latest changes in terms of security. The changelog reports as well fixing a bug which occasionally caused problems with the status bar, the one that displays the time. There is nothing else, at least reading the release notes. However, it cannot be ruled out that there are some other small changes here and there in the user interface, which for some reason did not end up on the list.

- Advertisement -

If you have not received the pending update notification and want to install it immediately, you can always proceed with a manual check through the smartphone settings updates item. Asus Zenfone 9 was made official at the end of July last year, rumors abound on the successor. Recently Asus has also joined, which in the terms and conditions section of an initiative involving the next top of the range has let slip the maximum price in dollars.

VIDEO

Asus Zenfone 9 is available online from Amazon at 729 euros. The value for money is Good. There are 9 top models. To see the other 19 offers click here. (updated June 01, 2023, 04:55 am)