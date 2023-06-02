Nothing Phone (2) will be more “ecological”. Also confirmed the diagonal of the display

- Advertisement -

We know several things about the Nothing Phone (2) so far: it will be announced in the summer, probably in July like the current model, it will be available for the first time also in the United Stateswill have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a processor described by Carl Pei as “already tested”, and a 4,700 mAh battery, a little more capacious than that of the Nothing Phone (1) which has a 4,500mAh.

NOTHING PHONE (2) WILL HAVE A 6.7” DISPLAY

Nothing itself has anticipated in the past few hours another detail relating to the display of its next Phone (2). Carl Pei’s company, intact, tweeting about its efforts to reduce the carbon footprint on the second generation of its smartphone, confirmed that the display will have a diagonal greater than 0.15″ compared to the Nothing Phone (1) which, we recall, has a 6.55″.

The display of the Phone (2) will therefore be 6.7″. Even if it has not been specified, we assume that the resolution will still remain FHD + from 1080 x 2400 pixels.

REDUCED CARBON FOOTPRINT

With regard to the carbon footprint, the parameter that is used to estimate the greenhouse gas emissions caused by the creation of a product or other, Nothing has confirmed that on the Nothing Phone (2) it has managed to reduce it by more than 5 kg compared to the Phone (1), certifying it at 53.45 kg.

“A significant achievement given the overall increase in performance, including a 200mAh battery increase and a 0.15” larger screen compared to the Phone (1).

Nothing also confirmed that Phone (2) was made with plus recycled or bio-based parts, 3 times more than Phone (1): 100% recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, 100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board and over 90% recycled steel on all 28 steel printed parts. Furthermore, 80% of the plastic parts comes from sustainable sources.

PACKAGING WITHOUT PLASTIC AND RECYCLED ALUMINUM

The packaging will also be completely plastic-free. In fact, the packaging will be made with over 60% recycled fiber in order to “minimize waste” And “promoting responsible sourcing”. Finally, production has been made more ecological: the final assembly plants of Phone (2), in fact, are powered by 100% renewable energy. For the frame was used 100% recycled aluminum made with 100% renewable energy

Finally, Nothing also confirmed that it had joined theASI, the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative which certifies the sustainability and traceability of aluminium, at theIRMA (Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance)an alliance that sets ethical and environmental standards on raw material extraction, andSMS which certifies that products, processes, systems or services meet national and international regulations and standards.

To ensure that its smartphones can be used for as long as possible, Nothing has also confirmed that it will continue to offer 3 years of Android updates And 4 years of security updates.