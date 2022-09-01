ASUS Announces ExpertBook Professional Notebooks With 12th Gen Intel Core and More

ASUS took the stage to showcase the innovative Zenbook 17 Fold to unveil a new generation of mobile workstations. This Wednesday (31), we know the new models of from the line, which focuses on delivering the best performance on the market in a portable device without worries about the battery.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip

The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip have a number of similarities, except for the more versatile form factor of the “flip” model, which features hinges and a touchscreen with ASUS stylus support — ideal for graphic design and handwriting — reloaded. automatically when inserted into its dedicated slot. - Advertisement - Both can be purchased with different resolution and technology options on their 16-inch screens. The most basic model offers Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with an IPS panel, but it is also possible to obtain a more advanced display by selecting the model with OLED technology and WQUXGA resolution (3,840 x 2,400 pixels).

To ensure high performance in notebooks, ASUS opted for the Intel Core i7-1270P processor with vPro, 12 cores and 16 threads. The CPU works with a maximum clock of 4.80 GHz and has full integration with the Intel Arc A350M GPU (optional) that accelerates graphics tasks with 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 112 GB/s bandwidth. And speaking of memory, notebooks leave the factory with up to 40 GB of RAM, with 8 GB soldered to the motherboard. There are also two M.2 form factor SSD slots, allowing for even higher fast storage capacities.

Other specs include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, P2-standard headphone jack and a Micro SD card slot. The ExpertBook B5 weighs 1.4kg, while the B5 Flip’s display hinges and sensors add a bit of mass to the model so it weighs 1.65kg.

ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip

The most powerful of the launch has a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There are two panel options: IPS, with a peak brightness of 500 nits; and Mini LED, with peak brightness of 1000 nits and local dimming to amplify its contrast. Regardless of the technology selected, the display resolution will be Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels). The ExpertBook B6 Flip can be equipped with Intel’s new “HX” series processor models. This means that professionals who demand the highest performance can purchase the notebook with the Intel Core i9-12950HX 16 cores, 24 threads and a maximum clock of 5.0 GHz — the manufacturer’s most advanced notebook chip.

- Advertisement - Combined with Intel’s platform, NVIDIA’s RTX A2000 graphics card offers 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM to support the most demanding graphics tasks. The notebook can be purchased with up to 128 GB of ECC RAM and 4 TB of M.2 SSD storage. Its input and output interface includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A, one HDMI, one mini-DisplayPort and one RJ45 Ethernet. There’s also a P2-patterned headphone port. The device is 2.72 cm thick and weighs 2.7 kg, making this one of the heaviest workstation models in the Taiwanese manufacturer’s portfolio.

ASUS has not yet confirmed the pricing and release date of its new professional notebooks, but we know they will be available in the last quarter of 2022.

