Learn how to download Instagram videos and Stories for free and with ease

When you are browsing the social network and you see some content that you would like to access offline or without major difficulties, have you ever stopped to try to videos from and failed? This is a difficulty that many users may have on a daily basis. But know that there is a very practical way to carry out the process on your device: through SSSGram. Do you want to know how to download content with great convenience? TechSmart explains it to you in detail now.

What is SSSGram?

SSSGram is a completely free tool that allows you to save videos from the social network on your device. You can even download Instagram Stories to your cell phone or computer storage without any difficulties. This solution prioritizes ease of use, without having to be installed. That's because it's not a program to put on your machine, but a website that performs the entire process only through your browser.

Key Features

Among the main features is the versatility when it comes to downloading all the content you want from Instagram. That's because SSSGram can be used on a number of devices such as Android phones, Windows PC or any other operating system. Another important point is the possibility of downloading any type of publication from Instagram. This includes regular posts with photos, IGTV videos, live streams, Stories and even Reels. In addition, the tool downloads files in HD quality, quickly and online, so you can consume the content later even if you are offline. It works completely for free and without any ads to the user.

How to download Instagram videos?

SSSGram allows you to download Instagram videos without any difficulty in just a few steps. The same steps can be applied on Android phone, iPhone and Windows computer. The first step is to enter the Instagram app and look for that video, photo or Story you want in your gallery. Find the URL of the content and copy the link to your clipboard.

Next, with the path to the content already selected, you will need to enter the SSSGram website. There will be a box in the center of the page to paste the link to the post. This is where you should tap the blue button of download to start the process.

The platform will do all the processing of the video, photo or Story for you to save. After the end of this step, there will be another blue button of download. Just click on it to be able to save the file to your device’s storage.

Ready. With the file saved on your smartphone, tablet or PC, you can open and see that publication whenever and wherever you want.

Video to MP3

If you want to convert your videos or posts to MP3 after downloading, you can do the entire process through Online AudioConvert. Completely free of charge, you can select the file or drag it to the field on the website and create an audio format from it. You can choose the sound quality, whether low (64 kbps), good (128 kbps) or high (320 kbps), as per your preference or need, without any size limit. In all, the solution supports more than 60 input video formats, such as MP4, AVI, MPEG, FLV and H.264, in addition to choosing between MP3 or M4A output extensions. All files you upload are immediately deleted from the servers after conversion. The platform also deletes converted files after 20 days to give you more security. The process works entirely online and does not require any registration from the individual. Just like SSSGram, Online AudioConvert is also compatible with all devices and operating systems. That is, you can use it on Android, iOS, Windows or macOS, as you wish. You will only need to open the site in a browser to have access to all the features that the tool can offer you.

Where to access?