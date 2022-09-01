The iPhone 14 Pro will arrive with improvements in the camera.

- Advertisement -

The 14 Pro will come with , including a new larger sensor with wider pixels.

Transformations are presumed in the camera of the “iPhone 14 Pro”

For the month of September, users will be able to live the experience of the long-awaited new edition of iPhones. According to reports, “the iPhone 14 Pro” will get a new screen and a refurbished camera.

Ming Chi Kuo has revealed that this season’s high-end iPhone designs will feature a new ultra-wide-angle lens with larger pixel sizes.

On the other hand, he announced on Twitter that the 14 series will have an innovative ultra wide angle lens with a larger sensor, which results in much larger pixels.

A sensor with more pixels makes it easier for the camera to take pictures in brighter light with tiny sound and to avoid resorting to post-processing trickery, which can be perfect in low-light environments.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max currently have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 1.0 µm (micron) pixels.

The purpose of the ultra wide angle of this season’s Pro designs is to maintain a 1.4 µm pixel. Despite this, this latest item will be worth up to 70% more than previous versions.

According to Kuo, Sony, Minebea, VCM, Largan and LG Innotek provide the ultra-wide camera parts of the new “iPhone 14 Pro”.

In past publications they have verified that the ultra wide angle lens is not the only piece that will be perfected. It is estimated that this new model adds a new 48-megapixel wide-angle lens with the ability to capture videos with 8K resolution.

The front camera has a larger sensor and a f/1.9 aperture that favors autofocus and allows an improved quality to images with limited light.

The upcoming iPhone sequence adds devices with refreshed hardware and a whole new look to their previous designs, these devices will feature the same hardware as the iPhone 13 series.

It will maintain the same formal design which Apple has used since the iPhone X was released in 2017. Mainly, it will have two groups of devices.

The new iPhone 14 Pro will with a design similar to the 13 Pro

The cheaper iPhone 14 will sport the exact same design as the iPhone 13, but will retain the same camera as its predecessor, with a A15 Bionic chip more powerful and with improvements in RAM and GPU.

It follows that much of these new rumors will be limited to the “iPhone 14 Pro” and Pro Max, although the base designs of the iPhone 14 and “the iPhone 14 Pro” will stay with the old model and reusable design.

The biggest update to this year’s iPhone 14 will be to include a new model that will replace the iPhone mini.

Both “the iPhone 14 Pro” and the “iPhone 14 Pro Max” will have larger batteries, a new screen in accordance with the operation always activated and an essential update of the front camera, with a new Notch that will allow you to see the percentage of drums.

Surprisingly, the company with the bitten apple has in mind to improve night photography with an ultra wide-angle camera, however, recent comments warn that the main camera of the “iPhone 14 Pro” may have difficulty receiving significant improvements in this aspect.

It will be very fascinating to see how the camera systems of the new iPhones of 2022 and beyond will perform for those users who can’t wait for Apple to ditch the old 12 MP sensor in favor of a new one.