Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids and Skul & Bones will be the highlights of Ubisoft Forward

This week, the Ubisoft Forward event will feature ’s , Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull & , according to the company. In a post on her official blog, she confirmed that she intends to bring news about the aforementioned games and tells Assassin’s Creed fans to stay tuned because there will be special announcements about the future of the franchise.

Among the we will have the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage. After leaks, he was officially confirmed last Friday (02). The game should be set in the 9th century in the city of Baghdad and have less RPG influences, being more oriented to the roots of the franchise. - Advertisement - The game should be starring the assassin Basim, the same as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and a themed mission based on the Arabic story “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves”. According to the leak, Ubisoft is also preparing a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed, using Mirage’s resources.