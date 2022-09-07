You can download! Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is now available on Android and iOS

The moment has come! As we talked about last week, Konami has finally released the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel for and iOS.

In Cross Duel, the player chooses between different modalities and connects with three other players in the same match. You can choose to play solo, in duos, or in four-player co-op raid battles against a stronger character.

Another highlight in relation to the other mobile games in the franchise is the graphic advance that provides scenarios and 3D models of the cards used in the game, which further increases the immersion of players.

The game is free and, like the others, it also has content that is unlocked with real money.