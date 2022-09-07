You can download! Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is now available on Android and iOS

Update (09/06/2022) – GS
The moment has come! As we talked about last week, Konami has finally released the new Yu-Gi-Oh! cross Duel for android and iOS.
In Cross Duel, the player chooses between different modalities and connects with three other players in the same match. You can choose to play solo, in duos, or in four-player co-op raid battles against a stronger character.
Another highlight in relation to the other mobile games in the franchise is the graphic advance that provides scenarios and 3D models of the cards used in the game, which further increases the immersion of players.
The game is free and, like the others, it also has content that is unlocked with real money.
Original text – 08/31/2022
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel gets release date for Android and iOS
In recent years, Konami has been betting heavily on the mobile game market and one of the franchises that has benefited the most from this strategy is Yu-Gi-Oh!
In 2021, Konami announced three new Yu-Gi-Oh! games, including the cross-platform Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and the mobile exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel. This week, Cross Duel finally got its release date.
Konami has recently started pre-registration for Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, also revealing a trailer for the game. This week, the company announced that the title will launch globally in september 6thfor Android and iOS.
The new game merges the mechanics of the Yu-Gi-Oh! with four-player battles, aiming to present a new gameplay experience, as well as being the gateway for fans and newcomers alike.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel features four players connected together to form a cross. The game includes three distinct modes (four-player versus, co-op and single-player), characters from the entire anime series, 3D monsters, auto deck building options, and much more.
Konami also revealed that if 500,000 players pre-register, all players will receive gems to unlock 10 card draws. If you haven’t pre-registered yet and want to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel at launch, pre-register on the game’s official website.