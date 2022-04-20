Latest newsIreland

‘Art with a heart’ to support women leaving prison

By: Brian Adam

Artwork will be on sale this weekend to help women in the justice system for when they get out of prison.

The powerful pieces of art have been created by women in the prison system, care leavers, survivors of domestic abuse and leading contemporary female artists.

The View magazine is joining forces with The Useless Project to sell the artwork at a flea market, which is taking place at The Workman’s Club from 11:00am to 4:30pm on April 23.

The work has been created to give voices to women in the justice system and provide an outlet for creativity that helps them build financial independence.

Sophie Hanlon from The View told Dublin Live: “The View is a legal magazine by and for women in the justice system. We also sell art sold by women in the justice system.

“Over 60 percent of women who have had conflict with the law have been victims of domestic abuse.

“We really think they’re not dangerous women and art gives them a space to reflect and meditate on the things they’ve been through.

“Their experiences are represented in the art. There’s so many stories behind the art.

“50 percent of the money goes to the women in the justice system for when they get out of prison and the rest of the profits are invested into the magazine.

“We think the Irish justice system has dramatically failed women. At least 95 percent of women in the system would be better serviced by mental health and addiction treatment, adequate housing and more excessive care.”

The View have published a set of limited-edition fine art prints, along side Copperhouse Gallery in Dublin. The prints show how the women see themselves or specific moments in their lives.

The artist said: “I painted this after I was released from rehab. I weighed 5 stone. It shows how alone and desperate I felt, I had nowhere to turn to, so I turned inwards. Only then could the healing begin.”

The artist explained: “This painting reminds me of when I was happier and younger, when I wasn’t an object to be abused or manipulated. Flowers in a milk bottle represent a lost innocence, summer breezes and the sun on my skin.”

The View is also hosting an art workshop for women with experiences of the justice system, trauma and drug abuse to paint a new future and rebuild hope through creativity.

On May 21, they are inviting the women who use your services to be involved.

The workshop is for women only and is held by a professional artist with trauma informed training.

If you have any questions you can contact The View at 089 276 7983 or [email protected] .

