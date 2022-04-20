World of Warcraft: Dragonflight could be the most ambitious expansion

Dragonflight is going to be a very, very word of mouth over the next few days and weeks for World of Warcraft players. And it is that, as we already told you at the beginning of March, today was the day chosen by Activision-Blizzard to present the new and long-awaited WoW expansionperhaps the most popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game in the world and, without a doubt, one of the oldest and most loved by its legion of players.

Let us remember that the previous World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, was presented at BlizzCon 2019, although it is true that it still had to take a year for it to hit the market, already in November 2020. Regarding Dragonflight, and As expected, there is still no concrete information on when it will be released, so our recommendation for WoW players is that they take it with great enthusiasm, of course, but also quite calmly.

And it is that, on the one hand, and given its current situation, Activision-Blizzard he is very interested in making headlines related to his games, and not with their controversies. Thus, launching World of Warcraft: Dragonflight as soon as possible, in a matter of a few months, would serve to talk a little more about the company’s games, right at a time when that is the best thing that could happen to it. Of course, on the other hand, the proposal is singularly ambitious, so it is quite likely that it will take its time.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – In the Land of Dragons

Be that as it may, and as you can already deduce from its name, in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight the prominence is focused on dragons, with the debut of a new breed, Dracthyrhalf human and half dragon that also, from their hand, bring a new class that will be exclusive to the new race, evoke. These new creatures have their origin in the Dragon Islands, a new map made up of five zones, an initial one and another four to level up.

And what properties define Dracthyr with the class evoke? Well, the ones that you are surely already imagining, and that from flying to using fire breath to burn enemies with a mighty flare. The Dracthyr They will be able to opt for the DPS and healer specializations and, as it could not be otherwise, they will have multiple options to customize their appearance. Waiting for the arrival of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the truth is that the premise is very attractive, and surely the lore that develops the history of these new elements will make them even more interesting.

This is, of course, the main novelty of this expansion and the one that gives it its name, but it is not the only one and, for some players, not even the most important. And it is that, after the simplification that the talent tree experienced in the previous expansion, Shadowlands, it seems that Activision-Blizzard with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight intends not only to reverse that change, but also to improve the talent tree model present in versions previous, with the possibility to create several different tree profileswhich we can select at will when we need them.

the developer surprises are still in store regarding World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which will be revealed in the coming months, until the release of the expansion. But, only with what has been seen so far, it does seem that we are facing the most ambitious update in the history of WoW.

Also, today’s event was not only dedicated to the presentation of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Additionally, Activision-Blizzard has announced that the World of Warcraft Classic branch servers, currently based on the Burning Crusade expansion, willThey will make the jump to Wrath of the Lich King soon, one of the most and best remembered expansions by many of the most veteran WoW users. The arrival of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will take place at the end of the year. Who knows? It may even arrive before the expansion.

More information: Official website