Apps freeze? Android will remind us more often to update them

Apps freeze? Android will remind us more

Regardless of which version of Android we are talking about, Google is implementing several changes regarding content downloaded from the Play Store and among these also the introduction of a new prompt, to be offered following software crashes which will remind us to update the applications installed in our device.

According to Esper’s senior technical editor, Mishaal Rahman, who first discovered the news, also anticipated on the Google support page, the message will tell us something like “The app has stopped working, but the latest app update may fix the problem. Please install the update, then open the app again”.

Obviously the prompt will only help if a piece of content hasn’t already been updated. If we’re running the latest version and the application will continue to crash there won’t be much to do except wait for the problem to be resolved and report it if necessary.

However, the new prompt aims to be more helpful than anything else, while also reminding you of the importance of using the most recent versions of available software. Also according to Google’s support page (in SOURCE), the new prompt should have already launched over the weekend with the 33.2 version of the Google Play Store.

Of course, that will be just one of several changes and fixes coming to Android this month, which also include a new auto-update feature for those who use mobile data exclusively. Here is the changelog of the Play Store innovations introduced between 14 and 15 November.

New features to help you discover the apps and games you love.

Optimizations that enable faster and more reliable download and installation.

We keep making improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.

[Telefono] New formats for search results.

[Telefono] Help users fix app crashes with new update requests.

[Telefono] Updates to game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks.

[Telefono] Updated to kids menu format on large screen devices.

[Telefono] Allow automatic updates on limited mobile data of Google Play apps for users who don’t have regular access to Wi-Fi.

Speaking of Play Store, did you know that Google would also be introducing advertising in the content search box? On some devices in the last few hours, searching for content displays applications that have nothing to do with previous searches or interactions. We talked about it a few days ago, but you will find more details in the original news linked above.