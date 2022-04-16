Apple’s new ad tells us how easy it is…

Apple’s financial card, the Apple Card, is a product that although it has not yet arrived in Spain, we have to bear in mind that many wish it had arrived. It is a financial product with the backing of large economic companies. But not everyone can be a user of one, although honestly, few could be. The new ad talks about how easy it is to own one of them by fulfilling a series of requirements.

Apple’s new ad highlights how wonderful the Apple Card is

Imagine that you are shopping and you realize that you have not taken the cards, that you don’t have cash and that you haven’t set up Apple Pay correctly. Imagine that in addition to the whirlwind of the purchase you have taken the opportunity to eat a chocolate bar in between. You could leave the purchase for another time, but what about what you have already consumed?

That is the basis of the ad that is titled “chocolate”. We see a user who in a few minutes is registered in the system and can access Apple Card and thus be able to pay for the bar that he is eating. It is a way of making known the simplicity of the process of registering in the Apple system and be able to start making purchases with the American company card.

The announcement is available through a video uploaded to Apple’s official YouTube channel:

Get the simplicity of Apple in a credit card. Apply in minutes and use immediately. No fees, unlimited daily cash back, and you can share with whoever you want in your family.

The normal process to acquire a card with which to make payments is a more tedious process. Normally it is necessary to register with a bank account, wait for the data to be validated, wait for them to give you the go-ahead and then have the physical card sent to your address. With this, you can then configure Apple Pay so that you do not have to carry the card with you everywhere. However with Apple Card, the system is very different and much faster, something that many users give as an advantage.

Waiting for it to arrive in Spain and to be able to enjoy the advantages that Americans already have.