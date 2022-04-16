Latest newsIreland

Derry Girls actor slams Late Late Show star Ryan Tubridy’s question as ‘misogynistic’

By: Brian Adam

RTE Late Late Show viewers hailed Derry Girls star, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell after she called out Ryan Tubridy’s question on the Late Late Show.

The Derry woman, who plays Michelle in the hit Channel 4 show, was speaking to Tubs on Friday night when he asked her about her age.

He said: “This may be a rude question and you don’t have to answer but can I ask you how old you are?”

To which, Jamie-Lee Joked: “I’m 117 and very, very wise.”

Tubridy responded: “Good answer. Would you consider telling me what age you are?”

Jamie-Lee retorted: “This is the thing about that, it gets on my nerves a wee bit.”

The RTE star said: “Oh no, that’s okay, I’ll walk away from it if you’d like me to.”

Jamie-Lee said: “Do you know what it is, it’s always quite misogynistic even it’s unintentionally misogynistic because men don’t get the same scrutiny in their career.”

Tubridy said: “I would definitely have asked the male actor the same question because he’s playing a teenager too.”

Jamie-Lee replied: “You’re saying that now, there’s nobody here. I’ll have to take your word for it.”

Viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions with one person saying: “Ryan Tubridy seeing his life flash before his eyes after Jamie Lee O’Donnell pointed out the age question is misogynistic.”

Another person said: “Jamie-Lee is a powerhouse! She’s absolutely incredible in Derry Girls. Poor Ryan wasn’t ready for her.”

A third person said: “Ryan Tubridy hoping the ground opens up beneath him as Jamie-Lee O’Donnell calls him out on his misogynistic question on her age, she was well able for him.”

