Apple remains market leader in TWS headphones; Samsung is vice and Xiaomi loses 3rd place

Apple impressed with sales of 2nd generation AirPods in the 3rd quarter of 2022. According to a new survey released by Canalys this Monday (05), the company increased its leadership in the market for wireless headphones in the TWS category, expanding its advantage against Samsung, which is in 2nd place in the ranking. Data from the market research and analysis company point out that the Apple grew 34% in market share compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021, selling more than 23.8 million headphones between July and September 2022. Of the North American manufacturer’s total sales, 4.2 million were the 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

Along with its foldable phones, in August, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 as its new advanced headphones that would rival Apple’s models. Despite the launch with a competitive price, the South Korean company did not achieve good sales and lost 15% of market share between 2021 and 2022, but improved compared to the 2nd quarter. - Advertisement - boAt is the company that surprised the most by registering a 50% growth between the analyzed periods. The Indian manufacturer of headphones, smart watches and other tech accessories sold 4.1 million TWS in the 3rd quarter of 2022, surpassing Xiaomi, which sold 3.4 million units and shrank 31% in the same period.

Overcoming the obstacles of a drop in global demand for headphones, Skullcandy managed to maintain the 5th place in the ranking with 2.6 million accessories sold, 4% less than the total volume of the previous year. THE Canalys states that the headphone market is reflecting the industry’s slowdown trend. This phenomenon occurs due to economic instabilities, geopolitical conflicts and a new wave of cases of Covid-19. Overall, the segment recorded 6% growth compared to the last quarter.

