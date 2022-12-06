BOE prepares launch of notebook with 600Hz screen

While on PS5 and Xbox Series we are now starting to talk about 120Hz screens and their advantages, the PC is already moving towards a future with 600Hz screens, which is quite surprising. Speaking of this exponential advancement, during the World Display Industry Conference 2022 in China, the first notebook with such a screen was spotted this week.

Manufactured by BOE, the mysterious notebook with a 16-inch screen and a refresh rate of 600Hz was already fully functional, but there are still many doubts about the other technical configurations. The manufacturer did not reveal the type of panel used (IPS, VA or TN) in the manufacture of the device, nor its resolution. It is also not known when it will be ready to be marketed. All we have so far is an image.