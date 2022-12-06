Google files EU appeal to overturn billion-dollar fine over antitrust charge

The European Union’s antitrust body fined Google in 2018 claiming that the US big tech was abusing its power and influence with the Android system in the region. The company appealed the decision and the penalty was reduced to 4.1 billion euros, an amount that must be paid by the company for allegedly violating local rules.

In a new feature in the process, Google refutes accusations that it would be forcing manufacturers to integrate their services into smartphones, such as the search tool and the Chrome browser. According to the company, Android generated “more options for everyone, not less”, scoring incentives for companies in several countries.