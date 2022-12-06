Google files EU appeal to overturn billion-dollar fine over antitrust charge

The European Union’s antitrust body fined Google in 2018 claiming that the US big tech was abusing its power and influence with the Android system in the region. The company appealed the decision and the penalty was reduced to 4.1 billion euros, an amount that must be paid by the company for allegedly violating local rules.
In a new feature in the process, Google refutes accusations that it would be forcing manufacturers to integrate their services into smartphones, such as the search tool and the Chrome browser. According to the company, Android generated “more options for everyone, not less”, scoring incentives for companies in several countries.
The defense filed an appeal at the European Court of Justice to annul a fine of 2.4 billion euros imposed based on the functioning of the Google Shopping platform. This is not the first time that the company has been penalized for allegedly adopting anti-competitive market practices, as it has also been fined in India.
In parallel to this, the Federal Trade Commission also accuses Google of having published misleading advertisements about the Pixel 4, an accusation that adds to the 43 European sites that filed a lawsuit against big tech claiming that there are problems in the mechanism used in the Shopping tab, inflating prices. prices.
Although Google is a huge target of the European Union, Apple does not escape either and has already been accused of practicing a monopoly by preventing rival stores from entering the iOS system.