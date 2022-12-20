Apple receives millionaire fine in France for abuse of App Store rules

For those who don’t remember, the new law forces Apple to open the iPhone to third-party stores, and the company must also allow the download and installation of apps outside its official store.

According to Reuters, despite the fine considered high, the French court did not apply other penalties against Apple. That’s because the European Union’s Digital Market Law should cause considerable changes in the company’s ecosystem soon.

THE Apple fined €1 million by Paris Commercial Court 🇧🇷 According to the lawsuit, the Cupertino company has been imposing “abusive commercial terms” against developers who distribute its apps on the App Store.

Commenting on the matter, Apple said it will appeal the fine in higher courts:

The App Store has helped French developers of all sizes share their passion and creativity with users around the world. The store is a safe and reliable place for our customers.

It should be remembered that rumors indicate that Apple is already working to open up the iPhone and iPad ecosystem, and this may be announced at the launch of iOS 17.

The company’s idea is to follow everything that was determined by the European Union and that includes giving up the exclusivity of some iPhone features, such as the use of NFC for payments, for example.

The company will also be required to ensure interoperability of iMessage with other messaging platforms, something that could force the company to adopt the RCS standard.