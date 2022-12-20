HomeTech GiantsAppleApple receives millionaire fine in France for abuse of App Store rules

Apple receives millionaire fine in France for abuse of App Store rules

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple receives millionaire fine in France for abuse of App Store rules
- Advertisement -

THE Apple fined €1 million by Paris Commercial Court🇧🇷 According to the lawsuit, the Cupertino company has been imposing “abusive commercial terms” against developers who distribute its apps on the App Store.

According to Reuters, despite the fine considered high, the French court did not apply other penalties against Apple. That’s because the European Union’s Digital Market Law should cause considerable changes in the company’s ecosystem soon.

For those who don’t remember, the new law forces Apple to open the iPhone to third-party stores, and the company must also allow the download and installation of apps outside its official store.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

Commenting on the matter, Apple said it will appeal the fine in higher courts:

The App Store has helped French developers of all sizes share their passion and creativity with users around the world. The store is a safe and reliable place for our customers.

- Advertisement -

It should be remembered that rumors indicate that Apple is already working to open up the iPhone and iPad ecosystem, and this may be announced at the launch of iOS 17.

The company’s idea is to follow everything that was determined by the European Union and that includes giving up the exclusivity of some iPhone features, such as the use of NFC for payments, for example.

The company will also be required to ensure interoperability of iMessage with other messaging platforms, something that could force the company to adopt the RCS standard.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recebe atualização de segurança de dezembro nos EUA

Atualização (20/12/2022) - MR Na semana passada, a Samsung liberou a versão estável do Android...
Microsoft

Twitter may add follow button below feed tweets

Despite the constant controversies of Elon Musk, Twitter continues to work on new features...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.