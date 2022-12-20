Google search is increasingly multilingual

The fact that Google results are only in one language does not make much sense to millions of people. There are many people who speak or understand more than one language, and more than two, and more than three, so it would be ideal if Google returned results in several languages ​​every time we search for something, at least for people who want it. .

You can now mix and match results from English and a second language, and they have started with Hindi. In addition, Google voice search also has the ability to understand queries in multiple languages.

- Advertisement -

In India, users constantly change languages, both by changing the language of the device and by typing the query in another language, but from now on Google announced that bilingual searches will be possible in that country.

The idea is that even if you search in English, Google will also respond in Hindi, something that will drive SEO professionals crazy, who will see how the competition multiplies in a short time.

For now, as I mentioned earlier, this feature is only available for Hindi speakers, and Google says it aims to add Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali within the next year. To do so, Google uses the geographic location system, applying the multilingual search if it is an area with several languages.

They are also working on a feature where the search results switch completely to Hindi even if you searched in English, but this is just an experiment for now.

- Advertisement -

Those who use mixed language, such as the so-called Hinglish, will also have their space on Gboard, and now voice search is coming.

Surely we will see all these advances in other countries soon, we will be attentive.