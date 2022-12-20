Twitter may add follow button below feed tweets

The idea seeks to facilitate the process of following new people and the change is inserted in the context where Twitter started showing more content from “strangers” in the feed.

The novelty was discovered in the social network code, and it should appear next to options such as liking, commenting, retweeting or sharing.

Despite the constant controversies of Elon Musk, Twitter continues to work on new features for the Blue plan and also for the general public. This Tuesday, engineer Jane Wong revealed that soon the social network must insert the follow button in the footer of the tweets 🇧🇷

For now, the new button still does not have a release date for the general public of the social network. Thus, the only way to follow a user remains the option to tap on the profile to enter it.

- Advertisement -

In any case, there are those who believe that a “mute” button would be much more interesting, since many people have not liked the recommendations offered by Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.

What do you think of the button? Is he useful? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.