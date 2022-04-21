Apple Pay updates fraud prevention features in…

Today we noticed a notification in the Wallet app, this is due to Apple Pay updating fraud prevention features for some cards only. Here’s what Apple has told us so far about this new feature.

As reported by Twitter users, some bank cards synced with Apple Pay display a notification icon about the “Enhanced Fraud Prevention” feature.

What is fraud prevention?

In Apple’s own words, this function, for the moment, is only available for some bank cards with the idea of ​​​​preventing users from possible fraud.

How does it work? When the user tries to make a transaction from the same application or online, the iPhone will analyze and evaluate the information of our Apple ID, location and device (as long as you have enabled location services). The feature will then perform fraud prevention assessments, which Apple uses to identify and prevent potential fraud.

Apple Pay updates fraud prevention

Apple also mentions that it will share “fraud prevention assessments, and transaction movement information, such as purchase amount, currency type, and time and date of movement, with its payment card network for fraud prevention.” ”.

Now, every time users add a card to Apple Pay for the first time, they’ll get a notification that their card has been enhanced with fraud prevention. Similar to when we try to make a transaction online or in the app for the first time.

American Express and MasterCard are not yet included in this update

Apple warns us that “to prevent fraud prevention analysis and evaluations from being shared with your payment card network, it is best to select another card.” At this time this feature does not appear to be available for American Express or MasterCard cards, but it is being rolled out to some Visa users around the world.

