This is realme Q5 and realme Q5 Pro, the new members of the Q5 series

realme has just officially presented the rest of the components of the new generation of Q family mobiles. new realme Q5 and realme Q5 Pro (in photo) are added to the more modest variant, realme Q5i, which was presented a few days ago.

At the moment they will reach stores in the Chinese market by the end of this month, without the possible plans to take them to international markets being known at the moment. The new components offer a screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 5,000 mAh of capacity with support for fast charging.



But they differ in many other aspects, despite the fact that they will also use Qualcomm chips and will arrive in the same colors (yellow, white or black), although the Pro option will stand out due to the grid design on its back.

In this regard, the realme Q5 is a mid-range that It will come with Snapdragon 695 along with 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and internal storage.. Its screen will be of the LCD type with FullHD + resolution and will offer up to 600 nits of brightness.

In the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera remains with a 16MP sensor.

This option will have a 60W fast charge, a fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity, WiFi ac, and Bluetooth 5.1, and will start at 1,399 yuan, just over 200 euros to change.

The Affordable Pro Option

For those who aspire to more, there is the realme Q5 Pro, with the power of the Snapdragon 870 along with 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and internal storage. Its screen is an AMOLED E4 type screen with FullHD + resolution, with 1,300 nits of maximum brightness, support for HDR10 +, and 100% compatibility for the DCI-P3 color space.

In the photographic section, it will have a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera on the back, with a 16 MP front camera.

Fast charging (wired) amounts to 80W, this model does integrate a fingerprint sensor on the screen, also includes stereo speakers, and improves connectivity options, with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, as well as support for 5G networks.

Its starting price is 2099 yuan, just over 300 euros to change, which means being a Quite an attractive option for those who want power and quality without spending large amounts of money.

These two options will come with Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 as a customization layer. Now we can only wait for the company to also launch them on international markets without entailing a substantial price increase.

More information: realme China