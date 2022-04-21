Latest newsIreland

Drugs worth €74,350 and €125,000 in cash seized in Clondalkin raid

By: Brian Adam

Drugs with a street value of €74,350 and €125,000 in cash have been seized in Clondalkin. The Garda arrested one man following the execution of search warrants and he will now appear in court tomorrow morning in relation to the seizure.

The incident was recounted on the official Garda Info Twitter account @gardainfo in a 10.03pm post, which was uploaded along with a photograph of the packaged-up drugs and money. In the post, a spokesperson said: “Following the execution of search warrants, €125,000 cash and €74,350 drugs were seized in Clondalkin.

“One man arrested and due to appear in Court tomorrow morning in relation to the seizure. Investigations ongoing.” Last November, it was announced that the number of deaths from drugs in Ireland has increased by 225% in 25 years, according to research conducted by a network of community organisations nationwide. The CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign also said prosecutions for drug possession in the same period were up by almost 500%.

