Apple May Release iOS 16.6 Beta Next Week Before iOS 17 Arrives

Apple released a statement confirming that the iOS 16.5 operating system will be released this week to users bringing general improvements and possibly new features. This announcement suggests that the next version 16.6 will be presented next week, as there are reports of internal tests done by the developer.

Apparently, iOS 16.6 Beta will be one of the last updates released by the Cupertino giant before iOS 17, software that should be presented by the company in June at the event Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, which takes place between June 5th and 9th, marking the arrival of new technologies in the Apple ecosystem.