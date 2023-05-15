Apple May Release iOS 16.6 Beta Next Week Before iOS 17 Arrives

Apple released a statement confirming that the iOS 16.5 operating system will be released this week to users bringing general improvements and possibly new features. This announcement suggests that the next version 16.6 will be presented next week, as there are reports of internal tests done by the developer.
Apparently, iOS 16.6 Beta will be one of the last updates released by the Cupertino giant before iOS 17, software that should be presented by the company in June at the event Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, which takes place between June 5th and 9th, marking the arrival of new technologies in the Apple ecosystem.
According to the MacRumors portal, iOS 16.6 Beta should not include many new features in the changelog due to the proximity to the arrival of the next generation of the system. However, Apple is expected to implement general performance improvements, fix the main problems reported by users and identified by the responsible team.
The news should arrive next month with iOS 17, which may bring Siri personal assistant integration with the Dynamic Island (“Dynamic Island”, in Portuguese).
iPhones expected to receive iOS 17:
- iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone SE 2022
- iPhone XR
- iPhone Xs Max
- iphone xs
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iphone 11
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iphone 12 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iphone 13
- iphone 13 mini
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iphone 14
