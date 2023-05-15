Fortnite: next update will bring ranked modes to the game

Recently, Fortnite was named an official Olympic eSport, allowing the game to gain even more visibility in the competitive arena. As a result of this, Epic Games has announced that the game will receive ranked modes in the v.24.40 update, both in Battle Royale and Zero Build. Those who enable Ranked Mode will begin their journey towards “Silver”, “Gold”, “Platinum” or beyond.

By implementing the ranked matchmaking system in Fortnite, Epic Games aims to help define the matchmaking of matches according to the level of each player. Despite this, the company notes that the formation of teams will be based on the player with the greatest link in the team to form enemy teams. Ranks will be, in ascending order, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Legend, and Surreal. From Bronze to Diamond, each Rank will have three "sub-Ranks". Elite, Legend, and Surreal ranks will not have sub-ranks. Climb through the Bronze sub-ranks to reach Silver, then climb through the Silver sub-ranks to reach Gold. Do the same thing in Gold, Platinum and Diamond ranks, until you reach Elite! Once you reach Elite, prove your skills against other talented players to advance to Legend Rank and eventually, Unreal.

In conjunction with the ranks, we will also have a new Season System. Update v.24.40 will mark the start of Ranked Mode Season Zero, which will last until the end of Chapter 4: Season 3 of Battle Royale.

Your starting Ranks in Battle Royale and Zero Building in Season Zero will be based on your performance history in matches and your performance in the first ranked match of that mode (Ranked Battle Royale or Ranked Zero Building). In Battle Royale and Zero Build, simply play a match and your Rank will be revealed.