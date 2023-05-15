Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: DxOMark selfies test puts cell phone in the TOP 10

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra passed the test of selfies of DxOMark and it wasn’t so ugly. In general, the device scored 141 points, which placed it in the top 10 in the site’s ranking in this regard. The leadership still belongs to the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 50 Pro models, which share the post with the same 145 points. Regarding the South Korean model, it is tied with the Huawei P40 Pro in 9th place. The device ended up being behind cell phones like Google Pixel 7 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro. Below, you can check the pros and cons of the analysis made by the portal.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Selfie) – Pros

Among the points praised by DxOMark are the exposure and dynamic range in the results of selfie photos with the device. In addition, another aspect that received praise was the autofocus of the cell phone's front camera and it also did well in the video stabilization part. According to what the site itself pointed out, the bokeh effect is another positive highlight of this device, as well as the controlled noise level in the vast majority of situations. Finally, the Samsung model ended up showing good white balance and representation of skin tones in well-lit situations and indoors. Best Power Bank for iPhone for 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Selfie) – Cons

Conclusion

Overall, DxOMark concluded that the S23 Ultra manages to stay close to the best-in-class devices in this segment. In this sense, it was possible to notice the improvements made compared to the previous generation and despite the problems with low light, it is capable of handling noise well and recording more faithful colors. More on DxOMark: also check out how the results of the new leader of the camera ranking were, as well as the analysis of the Galaxy A34.