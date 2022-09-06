Apple may have made improvements to the A15 Bionic for the iPhone 14

HomeTech GiantsAppleApple may have made improvements to the A15 Bionic for the iPhone...

By Abraham
Even with the proximity of the announcement of the iphone 14 line, the rumors don’t stop. The newest one claims that apple would have made changes to the A15 bionic to use it in the standard variant of the new generation of flagships.

In recent weeks, several rumors have claimed that Apple’s new chipset, the A16 Bionic, will be restricted to Pro models only.

It has been speculated for some time that Apple will use different processors in the iPhone 14 line. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should use the new A15 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 14 will have the A15 Bionic, the same as the iPhone 13 .

However, a new leak alleges that Apple will not use the same processor as the last generation. According to The Wall Street Journal, although the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use the A15 Bionic, it will have some differences.

In the article, it is said that the new version of the A15 Bionic has several improvements, but the article does not mention what these advances would be and how it would be better than its standard version. The paper also suggests that the iPhone 14 will have 6GB of RAM and other unspecified new features.

If Apple actually reserves the A16 Bionic for the Pro models, it will be the first time that the Cupertino giant has adopted this strategy. Over the years, despite several different models, the variants of each generation of iPhone shared the same processor.

Apple will present its traditional event tomorrow (07), where it will bring its new generation of iPhones and other products, such as the Apple Watch Pro.

