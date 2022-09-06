HomeMobileAndroidRealme C33: one of the cheapest Realme phones for this 2022

Realme C33: one of the cheapest Realme phones for this 2022

We have a new cheap and simple mobile from Realme, the new Realme C33. The terminal is in the range of 100 euros and its closest predecessor is in principle the Realme C31, because at least until now there has been no Realme C32.

The Realme C33 is an entry-level mobile simple, with a Unisoc T612 processor, a 6.5-inch screen, a 50-megapixel camera and a design that, although not everyone will like, is peculiar to say the least.

Realme C33 technical sheet

Realme C33

Screen
LCD 6.5″
HD+

Dimensions and weight

164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3mm
187g
Processor

Unisoc T612

RAM

3 / 4GB

Storage

32 / 64GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

5MP f/2.2

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
VGAf/2.8

Drums

5,000mAh

Operating system

Realme UI
android 12

connectivity

LTE
Wi-Fi b/g/n
Bluetooth 5.0
jack
MicroUSB

Others

side fingerprint reader
Dirac 3.0 sound

Price

From 112 euros to change

Realme’s new simple mobile

The cheapest mobiles from Realme They are included in the Realme C series, of which several of them have arrived in Spain. One that could arrive at some point is the new Realme C33, a terminal for the tightest budgets.

The Realme C33 bets on a design of almost flat edges, like the latest iPhone, incorporating the two lenses of its camera in the chassis instead of in a module. This is accompanied by somewhat quirky finishes including a gold color with brilli brilli.

camerarealmec33

Being one of the cheapest Realme mobiles, it is no surprise that the terminal includes the Unisoc T612 processor, which we have already seen in other models of the brand. It is available in versions with 3 and 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage expandable via MicroSD.

For photography, the Realme C33 opts for a 5-megapixel front camera in a drop-shaped notch, while behind it it has a 50 megapixel dual camerawith a secondary VGA sensor that reminds us of times gone by.

realmec33

As for the screen, we have a panel 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and the standard 60 Hz refresh rate, while the battery is 5,000 mAh without fast charging and also with a Micro USB connector. The terminal has a fingerprint reader on one of its sides, which is appreciated considering its range, and it is launched with Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Realme C33

realmec33colors

The Realme C33 is official in India at the moment, although it is possible that it will arrive in our country later. It is available in the colors blue, black and gold and two combinations of RAM AND storage:

  • Realme C33 3+32GB: 8,999 Indian rupees, 112 euros to change.

  • Realme C33 4+64GB: 9,999 Indian rupees, 125 euros to change.

More information | Realme

