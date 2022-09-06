Redmi A1 is launched with Helio A22, 5,000 mAh battery and price below R$ 420

After many rumors and leaks, the Redmi A1 has finally been introduced to the Indian public. The smartphone does not hide that it is basic and was designed to guarantee the best value for money on the market.

Featuring polycarbonate construction, the A1 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a touch sampling rate that can reach 120 Hz. In addition, there is a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera.

O processor chosen for the Redmi A1 is the MediaTek A22, and it works together with 2 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 32 GB of internal storage. If desired, the user can expand the memory with a MicroSD card.