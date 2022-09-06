Redmi A1 is launched with Helio A22, 5,000 mAh battery and price below R$ 420

After many rumors and leaks, the Redmi A1 has finally been introduced to the Indian public. The smartphone does not hide that it is basic and was designed to guarantee the best value for money on the market.
Featuring polycarbonate construction, the A1 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a touch sampling rate that can reach 120 Hz. In addition, there is a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera.
O processor chosen for the Redmi A1 is the MediaTek Helio A22, and it works together with 2 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 32 GB of internal storage. If desired, the user can expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
At the rear there are two cameras, the main one with 8 MP and the secondary one only for Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, the manufacturer does not reveal its resolution.
The Redmi A1 still has a 4G dual-SIM connection, WiFi only at 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port for headphones and mono sound.
The 5,000 mAh battery and Android 12 running under the simplified MIUI 13 interface complete the set.
- 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Drop notch display and 120 Hz touch sampling
- MediaTek Helio A22 Platform
- 2 GB of RAM
- 32 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5 MP front camera
- Dual 8MP + AI rear camera
- 4G connection, WiFi 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 and mono sound
- 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dimensions: 164.9×76.75×9.09mm
- Weight: 192g
Initially announced in India, the new Redmi A1 can now be ordered in green, blue and black. The official price is 6,499 rupees, around R$419 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
