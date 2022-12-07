Apple may delay self-driving car launch to 2026, says rumor

The company is planning a less ambitious design and that should result in a car with pedals and full autonomous capabilities only on highways.

According to those people who have access to the Cupertino company’s plans, the change of course is related to the global recession expected in 2023. In addition, Apple has also started to rethink some aspects of the vehicle’s design.

Apple may end delaying the launch of its first electric and self-driving car to 2026 🇧🇷 The information was confirmed by more than one source to Bloomberg News staff.

The report adds that Apple engineers are working on features that allow drivers to perform other tasks and be alerted with enough time to take manual control in the event of an unforeseen event.

As usual, Apple did not comment on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

In any case, the initial forecast for launching the Apple car was for 2025, and the project provided for a vehicle without pedals and steering wheel.

Apple’s self-driving car idea has always been to have a hands-free driving option, but now that’s set to change.

It is worth remembering that the launch of an Apple car can be an important milestone in the automobile industry, since the public is very interested in the vehicle. This became even more evident after the publication of a survey.