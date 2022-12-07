Google Photos stops using history and starts estimating the location of images

According to Google, the organization now will work through location estimation 🇧🇷 That is, the application must use reference points in the images themselves to define where that photo was captured.

Google Photos should stop using the user’s location history to organize images within the gallery. The novelty was confirmed after the last application update displayed a pop-up with the warning.

If the user wants to keep the exact location history in the photos, it will be necessary to activate functionality directly in the camera app from smartphone.

In addition, Google clarifies that the memories feature will not be affected by the change, and estimated locations must be removed by May 1, 2023 if the user wants to keep the actual location history.

For now, the news is rolling out slowly and gradually to all Google Photos users on Android and iOS.