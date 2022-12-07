Diablo IV Has Supposed Release Date And Size Leaked On The Xbox Store

Apparently, the date for Diablo IV has been leaked. The revelation comes from whistleblower Aggiornamenti Lumia, who has been uncovering exclusive information by analyzing the Xbox Store backend for internal data. Blizzard’s Next Release Should Be Released June 05, 2023 and should weigh approximately 80GB on Xbox Series X|S. It will have three versions: standard, Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition.

A few months ago, Windows Central had reported that Diablo IV would be released in April, something that was denied by the game’s development team, but a new release date had not been given. - Advertisement - A new trailer and official announcement date should be revealed during The Game Awards 2022 next Thursday (08). Diablo’s social networks gave hints, posting that “Lilith is coming”, preparing players for news.

Diablo® IV ➡️ Release Date: June 5, 2023 23:00:00 (Size: 80GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/jop761VxDw — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 7, 2022