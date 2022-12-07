HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDiablo IV Has Supposed Release Date And Size Leaked On The Xbox...

Diablo IV Has Supposed Release Date And Size Leaked On The Xbox Store

By Abraham
Diablo IV Has Supposed Release Date And Size Leaked On The Xbox Store
Apparently, the date for Diablo IV has been leaked. The revelation comes from whistleblower Aggiornamenti Lumia, who has been uncovering exclusive information by analyzing the Xbox Store backend for internal data.

Blizzard’s Next Release Should Be Released June 05, 2023 and should weigh approximately 80GB on Xbox Series X|S. It will have three versions: standard, Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition.

A few months ago, Windows Central had reported that Diablo IV would be released in April, something that was denied by the game’s development team, but a new release date had not been given.

A new trailer and official announcement date should be revealed during The Game Awards 2022 next Thursday (08). Diablo’s social networks gave hints, posting that “Lilith is coming”, preparing players for news.

Over the past few weeks, Diablo IV has gone through several private betas, usually aimed at friends and family of Activision Blizzard members. However, that did not stop parts of the game from being leaked.

Title directors have confirmed that players will not be able to spend real money to upgrade character abilities, ensuring that everything will need to be obtained and unlocked in-game.

Players will start with a new character each season, taking the Diablo franchise to the game-as-a-service model. There will likely be microtransactions of some sort, but they won’t be tied to user progress like Diablo Immortal.

