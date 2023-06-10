Apple M2 Ultra performs similar to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, according to benchmark

After revealing the Geekbench 5 CPU test score, Apple’s latest chip, M2 Ultra, has passed the Geekbench 6 platform for a new test.
The result surprised and revealed that the Apple M2 Ultra is only 10% slower than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080the company’s second most powerful graphics card, second only to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.
The listed Apple M2 Ultra features 128GB of unified RAM and configuration with 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores, and utilizes TSMC’s second generation 5-nanometer lithography. In the Geekbench 6 test, the Cupertino giant’s chip scored 220,674 points, while the M1 Ultra with 64 cores scored 150,407 points. This represents a 46% advancement in graphics processing when compared to its predecessor.
For comparison purposes, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 video card scored 245,808 points in the same test, a value just 10% higher than the Apple M2 Ultra, indicating that the Cupertino giant has developed a chip that is close to the performance of video cards used in desktops. .
It is worth remembering that different tests can obtain different results, but this is enough to demonstrate all the progress that Apple has made in the development of its chips. This year or early 2024, the Cupertino giant will present the new generation of M3 chips, which can bring even greater evolution.