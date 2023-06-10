Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have a nostalgic filter in homage to the first game

The new filter was featured in a development video for the upcoming game posted on Ubisoft’s official YouTube channel.

Asassin’s Creed Mirage will have an optional bluish filter that will make the game look like the first title in the series, a welcome novelty for nostalgics.

In the new video, creative director Stéphane Boudon refers to Mirage as a “love letter to the fanquia’s origins”. The game will be more stealth-oriented than recently released open-world titles like Odyssey and Valhalla.

The developers also reveal that the game world will be alive with activities and events. The protagonist Basim will have more agile movement than the assassins of recent titles, bringing a new quick elimination system with unprecedented animations.

However, the video makes it clear that the intelligence of enemies has been improved and will behave realistically, especially when dealing with players who adopt the stealth style in confrontations.

Announced last year, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be set in Baghdad in the 9th century and is described as a special tribute to the first Assassin’s Creed.

Originally, Mirage was going to be an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it ended up becoming a standalone title. Set several years earlier, it will follow the journey of Basim Ibn Ishaq, who went from thief to one of the most important members of the Brotherhood of Assassins.

Last month, Ubisoft published a new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay video. The game will be released in October 12th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna and PC.