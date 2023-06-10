Disney-themed Xiaomi Civi 3 announced with custom interface and freebies

After several rumors and leaks, Xiaomi in partnership with Disney, presented its new themed device, the Xiaomi Civi 3 100th Anniversary Edition.
The cell phone maintains the specifications of the recently released normal edition, but features a design inspired by the popular Mickey Mouse character with a special box, unique design, gifts and a fully personalized interface.
Xiaomi relaunched the Civi 3 in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. Keeping the standard edition hardware, the new design features Mickey Mouse pointing at the circular camera module and the “Disney 100” logo.
The box also includes other themed accessories such as stickers, pins and headphones. Additionally, the interface has been customized with Mickey-themed icons, backgrounds, and camera filters.
In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Civi 3 features a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,800 pixels), support for 120 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1,500 nits and HDR10+ certification.
Under the hood, it comes equipped with the Dimensity 8200-Ultra platform manufactured in TSMC’s 4-nanometer lithography. The processor is the result of collaboration between Xiaomi and MediaTek, bringing LPDDR5 RAM memory and UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The photographic set consists of a triple rear module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide module and a 2-megapixel macro module. For selfies and video calls, there are two 32-megapixel front sensors with autofocus and electronic image stabilization.
- 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with pill and rate of 120 Hz
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
- 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM
- 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage
- Two front cameras:
- Main lens with 32 MP sensor (f/2.0 and autofocus)
- Ultrawide lens with 32 MP sensor (EIS, f/2.4)
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.77 and OIS)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, dual-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6
- 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging support
- Android 13 running under MIUI 14
The Xiaomi Civi 3 100th Anniversary Edition was announced in China in a single memory variant of 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. In price, it comes out to ¥2,899 (~R$1,970).
The Xiaomi Civi 3 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.