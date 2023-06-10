Disney-themed Xiaomi Civi 3 announced with custom interface and freebies

- Advertisement -

After several rumors and leaks, Xiaomi in partnership with Disney, presented its new themed device, the Xiaomi Civi 3 100th Anniversary Edition. The cell phone maintains the specifications of the recently released normal edition, but features a design inspired by the popular Mickey Mouse character with a special box, unique design, gifts and a fully personalized interface.

The box also includes other themed accessories such as stickers, pins and headphones. Additionally, the interface has been customized with Mickey-themed icons, backgrounds, and camera filters.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Civi 3 features a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,800 pixels), support for 120 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1,500 nits and HDR10+ certification.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with the Dimensity 8200-Ultra platform manufactured in TSMC’s 4-nanometer lithography. The processor is the result of collaboration between Xiaomi and MediaTek, bringing LPDDR5 RAM memory and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The photographic set consists of a triple rear module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide module and a 2-megapixel macro module. For selfies and video calls, there are two 32-megapixel front sensors with autofocus and electronic image stabilization.

Technical specifications

6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with pill and rate of 120 Hz

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra

12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

Two front cameras: Main lens with 32 MP sensor (f/2.0 and autofocus) Ultrawide lens with 32 MP sensor (EIS, f/2.4)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.77 and OIS) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6

4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging support

Android 13 running under MIUI 14

price and availability

The Xiaomi Civi 3 100th Anniversary Edition was announced in China in a single memory variant of 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. In price, it comes out to ¥2,899 (~R$1,970).