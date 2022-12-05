Apple is “stuck in the 90s” for not replacing SMS with RCS in iMessage, says Google

Google did not fail to “congratulate” SMS for its 30 years of existence last Friday (02), but stressed that the old protocol for sending and receiving messages must be replaced by RCS (Rich Communication Services), a very more modern and complete. On the other hand, some companies still resist adopting the technology. “Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when iPhone users send messages to Android users, which means their text messages are stuck in the 1990s,” said Neena Budhiraja, product manager for Apple. Google Messages, an application that started using RCS in 2019.

While Short Message Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), their evolution, have revolutionized text communications, both protocols are no longer sufficient in the midst of new technologiessecurity issues, digitization of companies and other news — such as emojis and stickers🇧🇷 - Advertisement - The RCS brings several advantages over the previous protocol. Internet operation, sending high quality images and videos, typing indicator and reading confirmation are some examples of benefits that can be enjoyed by all Android users. On the other hand, Apple does not seem interested in joining this universe.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was even questioned for this resistance to adopting RCS, but the executive suggested that he prefers to sell iPhones, creating a “bubble” that separates iOS from all other systems on the market. “Hopefully Apple #GetTheMessage so we don’t have to continue with the fight of green bubbles against blue bubbles,” said Budhiraja, alluding to the “#GetTheMessage” campaign that aims to convince Apple to adopt RCS in iMessage. Do you use RCS? How do you rate your experience? Comment!

