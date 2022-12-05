Mega Man: Capcom may be developing multiple Mega Man games

In recent years, Capcom has focused a lot on rescuing some of its older franchises, either through remakes or unpublished sequels, but a new report indicates that, soon, we will finally have news about the acclaimed Mega Man saga.
In a new insider report known as Zippo, Capcom is currently developing three new Mega Man games. Additional details about these games have not been revealed, but the insider indicates that they are independent from the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which is slated for release in 2023.
Furthermore, Zippo theorizes that Capcom should hold a showcase of sorts to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Mega Man, which was released in December 1987. While there is no proof that this will happen, it is a plausible theory, considering that the Capcom held similar events throughout 2022.
Considering the success of Maga Man 11, many believed that it wouldn’t take long for Capcom to release Mega Man 12, but this has not even been confirmed until now.
It is worth mentioning that Netflix is also developing a live-action series of the franchise, whose release should coincide with the supposed release of one of these new games.
As always, we can only wait for an official announcement to find out if the rumor is true.
What would you like to see in a new Mega Man game?