Mega Man: Capcom may be developing multiple Mega Man games

In recent years, Capcom has focused a lot on rescuing some of its older franchises, either through remakes or unpublished sequels, but a new report indicates that, soon, we will finally have news about the acclaimed Mega Man saga.

In a new insider report known as Zippo, Capcom is currently developing three new Mega Man games. Additional details about these games have not been revealed, but the insider indicates that they are independent from the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which is slated for release in 2023. Furthermore, Zippo theorizes that Capcom should hold a showcase of sorts to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Mega Man, which was released in December 1987. While there is no proof that this will happen, it is a plausible theory, considering that the Capcom held similar events throughout 2022.