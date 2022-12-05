BC grants preliminary approval for Mastercard to operate payments via WhatsApp

This Monday (5), the Central Bank (BC) granted preliminary regulatory authorization to Mastercard so that the company can operate payments through the Whatsapp in Europe. The messenger plans to launch a tool with this type of service in the country.
The Central Bank’s endorsement does not mean permission for purchases via WhatsApp in Europe, it is just “one of the necessary steps to release the Facebook Pay program in the case of purchase arrangements”, according to the institution’s statement.
The release of the functionality still depends on the proof of compliance by those involved with other applicable regulatory requirements, “especially those related to competitive and non-discriminatory aspects in accreditation”, said the BC.
It is worth mentioning that the Central Bank had already granted Visa the same authorization in November, which deals with the alteration of payment arrangements considered as purchase, domestic, with the use of postpaid, prepaid and deposit payment accounts.
Europe is, along with India, one of the countries where money transfer via WhatsApp is allowed. The Meta messenger has plans to test an expansion of the tool in the country to allow transactions with credit or debit cards.
And you, do you think the initiative of the WhatsApp to expand into the payments segment? Tell us in the comments down below!