Apple iPhone 14 Pro wins best phone award at Global Mobile Awards 2023

The iPhone 14 was the most searched cell phone on Google in 2022 and now its more powerful brother, the iPhone 14 Pro, has just won the best cell phone award at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO), which selected several winners in various categories during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

Among the competitors with the iPhone 14 Pro in the best cell phone category were:

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Nothing Phone (1)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The description of the best smartphone category is as follows:

The Best Smartphone award combines outstanding performance, innovation and leadership as determined by the evaluation of smartphones in the market during the period January 2022 to December 2022 by independent analysts, journalists and influencers.

Other award categories include “Innovation in Disruptive Devices”, in which Apple won its second prize for the Satellite Emergency SOS feature, which has already been responsible for saving the lives of several people even though it is restricted to some regions of the world for now.