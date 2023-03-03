Apple iPhone 14 Pro wins best phone award at Global Mobile Awards 2023

The iPhone 14 was the most searched cell phone on Google in 2022 and now its more powerful brother, the iPhone 14 Pro, has just won the best cell phone award at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO), which selected several winners in various categories during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.
Among the competitors with the iPhone 14 Pro in the best cell phone category were:
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Nothing Phone (1)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The description of the best smartphone category is as follows:
The Best Smartphone award combines outstanding performance, innovation and leadership as determined by the evaluation of smartphones in the market during the period January 2022 to December 2022 by independent analysts, journalists and influencers.
Other award categories include “Innovation in Disruptive Devices”, in which Apple won its second prize for the Satellite Emergency SOS feature, which has already been responsible for saving the lives of several people even though it is restricted to some regions of the world for now.
Google’s Tensor 2 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon and Sony IMX989 camera sensor also competed in this category.
In the “Best Consumer Connected Device” category, the winner was the TCL NXTWEAR S glasses with Micro OLED screen with 3D and 2D modes, built-in speaker to use augmented reality features in various scenarios such as physical exercises, media playback in a projected screen up to 140 inches.
The wearable competed in this category with the Huawei GT 3 Pro watch, the LMT Intelligent Smoke and Air Quality Sensor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Vasco Translator V4.
The latest award in the series of devices is the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, which can be paired with a mobile phone to provide satellite SMS messaging in emergency situations. It competed with the Honor Magic Vs, Galaxy S23 Ultra and OPPO Find N2 Flip in the “Best of Show” category.
