Google Chrome tests option to clear autocomplete data with one click

Google Chrome’s autocomplete just got an improvement for those who only want to keep some information saved in the browser. The new option allows you to delete saved data without accessing the settings screen, making the process more practical and faster.

The new option is present in the latest version of Google Chrome Canary for desktop. In it we can see a trash can icon next to each autocomplete suggestion for a field on a page. Tapping it clears the browser suggestion.

To give you an idea, before that it was only possible to delete autocomplete data by accessing the following menu:

Google Chrome Menu > Settings > Autofill

- Advertisement -

In this way, it is now simpler to delete outdated information that is stored in the browser.