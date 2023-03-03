5G News
Tech News

Google Chrome tests option to clear autocomplete data with one click

Google Chrome tests option to clear autocomplete data with one click

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google Chrome tests option to clear autocomplete data with one click
Google Chrome’s autocomplete just got an improvement for those who only want to keep some information saved in the browser. The new option allows you to delete saved data without accessing the settings screen, making the process more practical and faster.

The new option is present in the latest version of Google Chrome Canary for desktop. In it we can see a trash can icon next to each autocomplete suggestion for a field on a page. Tapping it clears the browser suggestion.

To give you an idea, before that it was only possible to delete autocomplete data by accessing the following menu:

Google Chrome Menu > Settings > Autofill

In this way, it is now simpler to delete outdated information that is stored in the browser.

.NET 6 is now available for Ubuntu 22.04 – also in the container

As pointed out by Twitter user Leopeva64, it is possible to activate the novelty in Google Chrome experiments by searching for the “Show a delete button for Autocomplete entries” flag and activating it. This is the same user who already pointed out how to add notes to saved passwords in the browser.

There is still no forecast for this function to reach the stable version of Google Chrome, but it is already available in the Canary version for Windows, macOS and Linux.

