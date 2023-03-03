5G News
Call your friends! Xbox Game Pass releases invitations with 14 days of free access

By Abraham
Call your friends! Xbox Game Pass releases invitations with 14 days of free access
1677865904 call your friends xbox game pass releases invitations with 14.jpeg
Xbox Game Pass has just started a new campaign to encourage users to test their service. Called “Invite Your Friends”, the promotion allows Game Pass subscribers to invite other users to play with free access to the PC plan for 14 days.

Invitations are limited per user, so each Game Pass subscriber can invite up to 5 friends to access the plan for 14 days. The promotion is valid for all Game Pass subscribers.

This is a great way to access big game releases like Hi-Fi Rush, Halo Infinite, Atomic Heart and more, as Game Pass is one of the only services that gives access to these games on launch day.

Image: Microsoft/Disclosure
To invite a friend to Game Pass PC with 14 days free follow the instructions below:

  1. Go to the Game Pass website and log in with your account;
  2. Click on “Invite your friends”;
  3. See how many available codes you have;
  4. Choose one of the codes and email or link generated by Game Pass to your friend.

To use the code, just click on the link received and follow the instructions to get 14 days of free access to Game Pass. After this period it is necessary to have a subscription to the service to use it.

It is worth mentioning that each invitation is valid for 30 days and expires automatically after this period if not redeemed by the user. See which games entered and left Game Pass in February 2023 here.

