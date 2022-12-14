Apple extends its Emergency SOS service to new markets

Undoubtedly, one of the most interesting elements that has reached the smartphone sector in recent times is SOS Emergency, Apple’s security service, compatible with all models of the iPhone 14 family, which uses the satellite connection to Being able to receive help from the emergency services in those critical situations where mobile coverage or other types of connectivity do not reach to request help at the scene, in addition to being able to reassure contacts by sharing their locations when it is not possible to communicate with them through Internet services.

Apple today announced an expansion of the availability of this security service, now reaching France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, in addition to the United States and Canadian markets, where they were already available since last November. .



A service that is free for the first two years

Users in all these markets, when situations require it, will be able to activate this service on their devices by long pressing the power and volume buttons or by quickly pressing the power button five times, opening an interface that will help them establish the satellite connection. to one of the satellites that are within its range, and determine, through a questionnaire with vital questions, the type of need to be addressed, taking the data collected to relay centers staffed by specialists trained by Apple so that, on behalf of the users themselves, request the necessary aid.

In addition, as we mentioned, in the event that there is no emergency but communication with contacts is not possible, users who are in areas without mobile or Wi-Fi coverage will be able to share their locations. Apple says that to do this they will only need to go to the Find My application, and within the Me tab, swipe to see the satellite location, and touch Send to share the location.

Apple recalls that the iPhone 14 satellite connection also works with other security features included in the iPhone and Apple Watch, such as shock detection and fall detection, among others.

It is already a matter of reaching more markets over time, the company promising its expansion throughout the next year without specifying more data, although for the moment it is interesting to know that it reaches these markets if, for example, It is planned to travel this Christmas to some of them.

This service is offered free of charge for two years from the moment of activation of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max device, or having one of these models, from the arrival of the service to your markets in case of arriving after your purchase.

More information: Apple