iPhone 14 Pro vs 13 Pro: Are better camera, performance and screen worth the upgrade? 🇧🇷 Comparative

It’s not always worth changing an iPhone for a new one from the next generation, even more so when Apple has been bringing little news in recent years. However, with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, we finally had a change in the already tired design of the Apple cell phone with its giant notch that now bets on a new implementation that even interacts with the system and applications. Is it worth trading your iPhone 13 Pro for the successor? That’s what this TechSmart comparison will help you discover.

comparative index

design and connectivity

multimedia and software

Performance

Drums

cameras

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

We started with the design and right away it is noticeable that one of the most criticized points on the iPhone in recent years has finally received attention from Apple: the infamous notch. It is no longer attached to the edge of the device and now we have a pill format previously seen on Android phones. The novelty was dubbed by the manufacturer Dynamic Island because it manages to interact with the system by integrating with alerts and notifications from native resources and compatible applications. However, it still eats up a good portion of the screen and remains a distraction in media consumption.

- Advertisement - At the rear we still have the giant block with the three cameras, LED flash and other sensors. As well as the classic Apple logo that stamps the central part. Among the new color options, we only have purple as a novelty, while the graphite tone had a slight change. In terms of connectivity, there was only one evolution in Bluetooth, which goes to version 5.3. Both support sixth generation Wi-Fi, NFC and 5G. Wireless charging continues with a maximum support of 15W with the use of MagSafe accessories. We start with the first point for the iPhone 14 Pro.

best construction - Advertisement - None more modern look iPhone 14 Pro - Advertisement - Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution iPhone 14 Pro Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? iPhone 13 Pro Does it have NFC? Both

multimedia and software

Screen





Both have a 6.1-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. What changes is that the resolution had a small change in the number of pixels in the new generation, but nothing that will make a difference in the sharpness of the image. The brightness level is higher on the new model, especially when brightness is set to automatic. Both support HDR10 and Dolby Vision to get the most out of streaming services. In terms of calibration, the colors are excellent and come close to perfection. The main advantage of the 14 Pro’s screen lies in the LTPO technology of the adopted panel that allows reducing the refresh rate to 1 Hz, which allowed Apple to implement the Always-on Display to keep the iPhone’s screen on, displaying information about the time and notifications. . Point for the iPhone 14 Pro on screen.

best screen technology iPhone 14 Pro Best screen brightness iPhone 14 Pro more accurate colors Both Best screen resolution iPhone 14 Pro bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio iPhone 14 Pro High Hz screen? Both Scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality iPhone 14 Pro

Sound





Both iPhones use the call speaker for secondary channel. As it is smaller than the sound output at the bottom, volume and bass reproduction are more limited. You’ll still get immersive, high-quality sound with a good balance of bass, mids, and highs. The sound power is slightly higher on the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s kind of disappointing to see that the old one stands out more at this point, but the difference between the two generations isn’t huge. In any case, we will give the iPhone 13 Pro a point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power iPhone 13 Pro Do headphones come in the box? None

Software





The software is the same on both devices and both are currently running iOS 16. What changes on the iPhone 14 Pro are the features related to the Always-on Display and the Dynamic Island. The new notch remains most of the time in its inactive form with a pill-shaped appearance. When it kicks in, it zooms in to display information from both sides related to events, notifications, or alerts. And there’s a more complete mode that expands the notch into a pop-up window on top in compatible apps like the dialer or music player. Due to the extra features, we give the iPhone 14 Pro a point.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? iPhone 14 Pro Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

The iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is 40% more powerful than Android rivals. However, we don’t have such an expressive leap when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. In our speed test we were practically tied, with the former being slightly faster in multitasking. In benchmarks it is the most recent one that has a small advantage when obtaining higher numbers. In AnTuTu we have a difference of over 100,000 points, which doesn’t seem like much for a generational leap. And in games, do we have a difference? All the ones we tested ran smooth at maximum graphics quality on both. As the new one brings a slightly more powerful GPU, it will have the breath to run future games for longer and take better advantage of the 120 Hz screen. Thus, we will give the iPhone 14 Pro a point in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? iPhone 13 Pro Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? iPhone 14 Pro What is the most up to date processor? iPhone 14 Pro Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Both Which has more storage? None

Drums

The iPhone 14 Pro has a larger battery, 105 mAh more than the previous model. It’s really a small difference and Apple isn’t much for expanding battery life from one generation to the next. But how does this impact autonomy? In our standardized test, we saw the iPhone 14 Pro perform less than its predecessor, even with the battery gain. The fault lies in the Always-on Display, which is activated by default and ends up increasing energy consumption. If you deactivate, you will have similar autonomy in both. And the same happens with the recharge time that takes close to 1 hour and 40 minutes to recharge the battery. Point to the iPhone 13 Pro for better autonomy by default.

Which has more battery? iPhone 14 Pro Which recharges faster? iPhone 14 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? iPhone 13 Pro Does it have wireless charging? Both

cameras

The new iPhone continues with three cameras at the rear, but the main sensor jumped from 12 MP to 48 MP. The ultra-wide has the same resolution as before, but has gained a new sensor, while the telephoto lens is the same as before and has a 3x optical zoom. Also, we have LiDAR 3D sensor to take care of background blur. As with Android phones with 48 MP, the iPhone 14 Pro camera compresses four pixels into one, resulting in a final file with 12 MP resolution. The new sensor allows using 2x digital zoom without noticeable loss of quality, while colors, contrast and dynamic range are close to what we have by default. The new ultra-wide impresses with quality with vivid images without lens distortion and with sharp edges registering every detail. This camera has automatic focus, which allows you to get up to 4 cm away from what you want to photograph, which makes it record excellent macros. Scenery blur is equally effective on both. The new sensor stands out more in places with low light. The iPhone 14 Pro records better night photos with sharper images and less noise. Point for the 14 Pro in photos.

Best rear camera set iPhone 14 Pro Best photos of the day iPhone 14 Pro best night photos iPhone 14 Pro most versatile set Both best ultrawide iPhone 14 Pro best telephoto lens Both best macro Both best depth Both

Photos captured with the iPhone 14 Pro

The front has also evolved, despite maintaining the resolution of before, now it brings optical stabilization for less shaky footage, autofocus to record good selfies at any distance and a larger focal aperture to capture more light in dark places. The iPhone 14 Pro records great selfies with sharp photos and colors without exaggerated saturation. Contrast and dynamic range help bring out the skin tone correctly, while the background blur gives a great effect with minimal errors. Night selfies don’t suffer from noise and are among the best we’ve seen. One more point for the iPhone 14 Pro in camera.

Best front camera set iPhone 14 Pro Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie Both

Photos captured with the iPhone 13 Pro

Both Apple models capture 4K video at a maximum of 60 fps. It was not this time that we saw Apple expand the ability of its smartphone to shoot in 8K as is already possible on Android phones. The cinematic mode has received improvements to record at the highest resolution, while a new action mode has been added that takes a small cut to further reduce blur and generate footage close to dedicated sports cameras. Whichever mode you choose, you’ll get quality video with snappy focus and clean, clear sound. Thus, we close the camera with one more point for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Records in 8K at 24 fps None Best audio capture Both best video quality Both Best recording features iPhone 14 Pro

Price

The iPhone 13 Pro arrived in the national market in 2021 for R$ 9,500 for the 128 GB model, while the 14 Pro was launched in 2022 for the same price as its predecessor, as well as the amount of internal memory. Both were also launched with up to 1TB of storage at a steep R$14,500. Of course, the price has dropped in that time and the oldest one is currently found cheaper with an average difference of R$ 1,500. So if you only care about the cheapest iPhone, the 13 Pro will be ideal. We will give the last point to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? None Which is currently the best value for money? iPhone 13 Pro

Conclusion

Unlike the iPhone 14, which didn’t bring much news and is not worth the upgrade for those who own the old one, the 14 Pro shows a bigger leap between generations, although it’s nothing glaring that makes the exchange urgent. What do you get by switching from the old to the new? Upgraded design, Always-on Display support, brighter screen, new software features linked to Dynamic Island, higher performance and better cameras. The iPhone 13 Pro is still a great phone even after a year of its launch. It has more powerful sound, delivers longer battery life by default and is now costing considerably less at the end of 2022. Which may result in better value for money for those who don’t care about the small improvements of Apple’s new cell phone.

RESULT

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: 7 POINTS New notch and latest Bluetooth

improved screen

Software brings extras to the new notch

superior performance

best night photos

best selfies

most complete camcorder

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: 3 POINTS more powerful sound

Longer battery life

Lowest price