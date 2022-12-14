Hogwarts Legacy: Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One versions have release date postponed

Update (12/13/2022) – GS

Fans have been waiting for a long time for the release of Hogwarts Legacy, a game based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which promises to be the definitive experience of the franchise in video games. Although WB Games has already released several videos of the game and confirmed the launch date for February 10, 2023, some players will have to wait a little longer to experience the adventure. Since it was announced, Hogwarts Legacy has had versions confirmed for the PS5, Xbox Series S / X and PC, as well as the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. Given the size that the game promises to have and the graphic quality presented by the trailers, many were surprised that it will be possible to run the title on older consoles. Unfortunately, the joy didn't last long, as the developer announced today that it will take a little more time to refine the game on old generation consoles. The announcement was made via the game's official Twitter account.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox Oneis at July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch🇧🇷 The team wants to deliver the best gaming experience for you on all platforms.

The current generation versions of consoles and PC had no change in the release date, still scheduled for February 10th. Unfortunately, the announcement didn’t go into detail as to why the Nintendo Switch version was delayed even further than the others, but given the console’s technical limitations compared to the others, it was expected that they needed to refine the game a bit more. So, did you pre-order the game? On which platform?

Update (08/12/2022) – GS

Confirmed! Hogwarts Legacy won’t be released until 2023

Confirmed! Hogwarts Legacy won't be released until 2023

To the sadness of many, Hogwarts Legacy, a game based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will only be released in 2023. Through its official Twitter profile, the game revealed that the launch will take place on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be revealed soon, indicating that it should happen at a later date. This is the second time the game has been postponed. The title was supposed to hit stores in 2021, but due to development issues, it ended up being postponed to this year's Christmas period, before being postponed to next year. In the statement, the developers said they are looking forward to players testing the game, but need a little more time to deliver the best experience possible.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

A renowned gaming industry insider had previously indicated that the game could go through a second delay, but recent leaks seemed to have confirmed that the title would indeed be released in 2022, which will not happen. Interestingly, Kinda Funny journalist Tim Gettys revealed this week that many developers delayed their releases because they were afraid to face God of War: Ragnarok. Is Hogwarts Legacy one of those cases?

Update (07/27/2022) – GS

Hogwarts Legacy release date may have leaked

Ever since WB Games dropped the first gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, fans have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the release date. Even though the developer has stated that the launch will take place at the end of this year, many fear a delay and some rumors even fuel this fear, but it seems that the release date ended up leaking through Amazon’s database. According to a listing on the Amazon website, Hogwarts Legacy could hit stores on December 6, 2022. The date came via the listing for the game’s artbook, The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World. Previously, the product was listed for December 31st as a tentative date, but the change made this week has caught the attention of fans, who have begun to speculate that this could also be the game’s release date.

Of course, this could just be a website error and not necessarily a confirmation, but it’s curious to see such a specific date popping up, even more so when WB Games has indicated that the game will be released over the Christmas period. For now, we can only wait for confirmation, but this certainly seems like a plausible date.

Update (05/11/2022) – GS

Hogwarts Legacy: Insider Indicates Game Could Be Postponed Again

After much suspense, WB Games finally released a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy in March this year, during an event in partnership with PlayStation. On the occasion, in addition to seeing a good part of the title’s gameplay and its spectacular possibilities, they also confirmed a new release forecast for the game, which should hit stores in the Christmas period of 2022, or at least that’s what many believed. According to AccountNGT, one of the most reliable sources on Hogwarts Legacy news, the game could end up being delayed again and only be released in 2023. On Twitter, the leaker said the following: At this point, a postponement to early 2023 wouldn’t surprise me. Announced in 2020, the game should have been initially released in 2021, but development issues ended up causing it to be delayed until this year, but it seems that once again, the title is not yet ready to reach consumers. For now, WB Games has not commented on the matter, but the fact that disclosure has not intensified is certainly a worrying factor. Do you think they will postpone the game again?

Update (02/01/2022) – GS

God of War Ragnarok competitor? Hogwarts Legacy may be released in September

Last month, WB Games confirmed that the release of Hogwarts Legacy will take place in 2022, but did not reveal the exact release date. Last week, insider AccountNGT revealed on his Twitter that the game should hit stores in September. Interestingly, the insider claimed that a new trailer for the game should be released at a PlayStation event that would take place in February or March. It is worth remembering that Jeff Grubb, another famous insider in the games industry, had already indicated that we will have news about Higwarts Legacy at a Sony event.

On Hogwarts Legacy because some people have asked about that, expect a September release, next trailer based on skills / abilities in February / March (PlayStation event in any case) — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

Considering that Sony confirmed this week that we will have a new edition of the PlayStation State of Play coming soon, the information shared by AccountNGT insiders seems to hold true. If the release forecast is correct, Hogwarts Legacy may end up entering a direct clash against God of War Ragnarok, as rumors indicate that the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus may also hit stores in September, but this has not yet been confirmed. . For now, we must treat the information with caution until official confirmations come out. Will there really be two big games coming out in September?

Update (01/20/2022) – GS

Hogwarts Legacy officially confirmed for release in 2022

It’s been a while since we’ve heard concrete news about Hogwarts Legacy, an open world RPG that adapts the stories of the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling. In addition to having its original release date pushed back to this year, rumors have begun to circulate that Warner Bros. was unsure about releasing the game this year, largely due to the constant controversies Rowling is involved in on social media. Apparently, the impasse has been resolved, as this week, the title has gained an official launch window and fans can now start the countdown. Through a post on the official website Wizarding World, it was confirmed that the game is among the contents of the franchise that will be released this year, as well as the third feature in the Fantastic Beasts saga. The Hogwarts Legacy game will be released this year. Developed by Avalanche Software, this action RPG lets players be the center of their own adventure, set during the late 1800’s in the wizarding world. Learn powerful spells and mix potions, engage in thrilling combat and tame mystical creatures, this game will allow players to experience the wizarding world as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as well as determine the fate of the entire wizarding world. So, will we see a new trailer for the game soon with the full release date?

Update (12/03/2021) by LL

Hogwarts Legacy is ready, but Warner fears negative impact on launch in 2022

Apparently, Hogwarts Legacy is ready to be released, but it awaits the approval of Warner Bros. to be officially introduced to the world. WB is responsible for the final decision on releasing the game to the public, and according to rumors there is hesitation and concern: the company is afraid that the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, author of the HP books, will negatively impact the game’s release . Hogwarts Legacy, the long-awaited open-world role-playing game based on the Harry Potter universe, has been experiencing delays since its official announcement. Promised for 2021, the game was postponed to 2022 and shortly after it was without lead designer on the project team.

Hogwarts Update Asset is ready. Waiting sign off from Warner. They have final decision/approval for public release. WB concerned of more JK media backlash, they understand it will happen regardless of when asset is shown but ‘hesitant and concerned’ is current mood. pic.twitter.com/3FBT8NnkU5 — Millie A (@millieamand) November 30, 2021

The controversy involving JK Rowling began after a comment made by the author in June 2020 about the title of an article, in which she criticized the expression used: “people who menstruate”. For Rowling, the proper term to be used should be “woman”, ignoring the fact that the text was intended to be inclusive of trans men who were born female biologically and, therefore, also menstruate. The writer was accused of transphobia and since then, projects related to the Harry Potter universe have become a delicate matter. What are your expectations about Hogwarts Legacy? What is your opinion on the controversy surrounding JK Rowling? Tell us in the comments!

Original text (01/13/2021) Hogwarts Legacy: Open-World RPG Set in the Harry Potter Universe Delayed to 2022

The long-awaited open-world RPG game inspired by the Harry Potter universe was announced at the end of 2020 and, surrounded by expectations, was promised to arrive in 2021. Was. Hogwarts Legacy it is now slated for release in 2022. In a publication by the official account on social networks, Hogwarts Legacy was delayed to give the game “the time it needs”. In the official image, the developer states that “we would like to thank fans around the world for the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy” and explains that the delay aims to create “the best possible experience for the entire Wizarding World.”