The new Chromecast HD, surprisingly, will have a great advantage over 4K

The arrival of a new model of the media player Chromecast with Google TV It is closer than ever, and precise data is becoming known about what it will offer for this reason. An example is that both the processor that will integrate the device and the connectivity that it will have have been known AND, in addition, an additional detail that can be quite a surprise and that would make it very attractive.

Up to now, the data available regarding the new model is that it would have a identical design to the previous one (there could be some specific additional color) and that, in addition, the maximum resolution that it will use will be 1080p instead of 4K that allows the device that is currently sold in stores. This is obviously done to offer cheaper equipment to compete with Amazon’s Fire TV, which more and more people are buying.

By the way, the operating system, according to the data that has been known, would be Google TV 12, which would mean that it is the first model of the Chromecast range that will use it (but, normally, it will be launched in a week at the most). the corresponding update for the current equipment). Besides, in this section it has been indicated that security updates will be common -and it will use the A/B system, so it does not leave any trace that occupies storage space-.

The build I obtained is from July and is most likely the same as the one that will be preinstalled on the device. It is based on Android 12 with Google TV. It does also confirm the “Chromecast HD” branding. pic.twitter.com/KHL02I9uRW

— Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 12, 2022

Something that will improve this new Chromecast

Well, it has to do with the space that the device will offer to store data such as applications. Currentlythe one offered by the Chromecast on the market is from 8GB, and has been shown to be insufficient in many cases -especially due to updates-. But the new model could double this amount -and possibly be accompanied by another 4K device with this change-. The fact is that this would give the new player much better flexibility that would be noticeable in the overall operation.

On the other hand, the processor It will also be different, since the chosen one -as the latest Chromecast firmware with Google TV 4K has been detected- would be the Amlogic S805X2. Instead of the S905X3. This one is somewhat less powerful, which makes sense, because you won’t have to work with lower resolution images. Where lower performance would not be noticed is when running applications. Besides, it has also been known that the RAM will be 1.5GB, so we are talking about 25% less than the previous model. All this is logical, but it must be taken into account.

Connectivity will also meet

Taking into account that the name of the device that is seen in the firmware where the information is is Google HD, it must be said that the wireless connection options will be adequate for everything to work well (including the transmission of images at 1080p). Thus, you will be Wi-Fi Dual Band in its fifth version and Bluetooth 5.2. Therefore, there should be no problem here.

