Apple already tests M3 chips and prepares MacBook Air with M2

Apple seems to be preparing its M3 platform for the end of this year or the beginning of 2024, according to journalist Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, on the Bloomberg portal. The idea is that new iMacs, MacBook Pros (one at a high cost and another cheaper) and MacBook Airs will be prepared, but there are still no reports of new Mac Pros.
It is also worth remembering that, before, Apple prepares a MacBook Air with the M2 chip — perhaps at the WWDC event, between June 5th and 9th. Gurman thinks the first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip “is slated to arrive this summer,” but he didn’t say whether the company might announce it at WWDC.
About the new generation of Apple chips, Gurman claims that the M3 will have additional cores and memory compared to their M2 counterparts. The M3 chips, Gurman believes, will power the new Mac computers that are scheduled to arrive “at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.”
After a slowdown in Mac sales in the US and China, these new M3-powered systems should prompt upgrades and spur new sales.
Among the expected specifications for the M3 Pro chip, based on and App Store logs obtained by a developer, we can expect something around 12 processing cores —six of which are high performance cores and six efficiency cores—, 18 graphics cores and 36 GB of unified memory. That’s a jump from the 10 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/four low-power cores), 16 GPU cores, and 32GB of unified memory in the M2 Pro chip from January of this year.