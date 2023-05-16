Apple already tests M3 chips and prepares MacBook Air with M2

Apple seems to be preparing its M3 platform for the end of this year or the beginning of 2024, according to journalist Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, on the Bloomberg portal. The idea is that new iMacs, MacBook Pros (one at a high cost and another cheaper) and MacBook Airs will be prepared, but there are still no reports of new Mac Pros.

It is also worth remembering that, before, Apple prepares a MacBook Air with the M2 chip — perhaps at the WWDC event, between June 5th and 9th. Gurman thinks the first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip “is slated to arrive this summer,” but he didn’t say whether the company might announce it at WWDC.