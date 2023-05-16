The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Is Making a Franchise MMO for PC and Consoles

Since the Embracer Group completed the acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, the company responsible for managing the works created by JRR Tolkien, several new projects based on The Lord of the Rings have already been announced, including new films from Warner Bros., and the release of five new games by 2024. This week, Amazon Games revealed that it will develop and publish a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on The Lord of the Rings.

The new Lord of the Rings-based game for PC and consoles will be "an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth, starring beloved stories from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books." The project is still in the early stages of production, with development led by Amazon Games Orange County, the studio behind open-world MMO New World – the company's first success "after many gaming failures and setbacks," according to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bringing players a new vision of The Lord of the Rings has been an aspiration for our team, and we are honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world. We are also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they have proven to be excellent collaborators. Christoph Hartmannvice president of games at Amazon

We have a clear ambition to create the highest quality entertainment products for this Intellectual Property, whether we use in-house resources or team up with best-in-class partners that complement our capabilities. We’re taking great care to deliver an MMO that will do justice to the expansive universe of Middle-earth and delight players the world over. Lee GuinchardCEO of Embracer’s Freemode group