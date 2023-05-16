Samsung files two new brand names for DRAM memory modules

A samsung seems to be working on more solutions for DRAM modules. At least that’s what the recent trademark registrations made by the company with the names “Shinebolt” It is “flamebolt“. It is worth remembering that the company has recently registered the “Snowbolt”, but it seems that this will not be the only model.

According to what can be seen from the records next to the KIPRIS, the descriptions of the news are very similar to the previous record. That is, these are DRAM modules that work with high bandwidth and serve to operate with high-performance computers.