Samsung files two new brand names for DRAM memory modules

A samsung seems to be working on more solutions for DRAM modules. At least that’s what the recent trademark registrations made by the company with the names “Shinebolt” It is “flamebolt“. It is worth remembering that the company has recently registered the “Snowbolt”, but it seems that this will not be the only model.
According to what can be seen from the records next to the KIPRIS, the descriptions of the news are very similar to the previous record. That is, these are DRAM modules that work with high bandwidth and serve to operate with high-performance computers.
The description also highlights possible applications for the components, which, like the Snowbolt, can be used to work with artificial intelligence. Not only that, but high-bandwidth DRAM modules also have potential use in video cards.
With this, there is an expectation that the South Korean manufacturer will start to compete with strength in the market related to this type of component. Another important point is that the company will have its range of solutions expanded for operations that use artificial intelligence.
In any case, it still cannot be said in a concrete way what Samsung’s ideas are with these new DRAM modules in production. Even so, it is speculated that video cards and supercomputers will make a lot of use of the components created by the company. Finally, also check out the recently announced new DRAM with support for CXL 2.0 technology.