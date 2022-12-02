Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wins special video at CCXP22

Update (12/02/2022) – GS

Throughout this week, CCXP22 will take place in São Paulo, the biggest pop culture event in the world, which makes its return to face-to-face format after three years. Amid the many attractions of the event, Marvel Studios prepared a super special panel, which featured a number of illustrious presences, including Kevin Feige himself, president of Marvel Entertainment and precursor of this entire cinematic universe. In one of the moments of the panel, actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, interpreters of Ant-Man and Wasp, took the stage of the Thunder auditorium to present news about the film. While many of the materials presented at the panel are exclusive to event visitors, Marvel Studios has released a new video of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the miniature heroes’ next adventure. - Advertisement - Serving as a tribute to Ant-Man’s trajectory in the MCU, the video narrated by Hank Pym shows several iconic moments of the hero since his first appearance in 2015.

At the end of the video, we can see some unpublished scenes from the new film, which did not appear in the first trailer. The scenes highlight more the adventures of the Lang and Pym families through the Quantum Realm, as well as the threat posed by Kang, the conqueror, a villain presented in the first season of Loki and who promises to surpass everything that Thanos has done so far. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 16, 2023. So, looking forward to the release?

Original text – 10/24/2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets its first trailer; watch

- Advertisement - Taking everyone by surprise, Marvel Studios has just released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a new adventure for the tiny heroes that will pave the way for the next Avengers adventures in theaters. Featuring familiar and new faces, the trailer shows that Scott Lang is once again in danger, but we may not get a happy ending this time.

Since Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has been slowly building the new phase of its Cinematic Universe, which bets heavily on mysticism and the Multiverse to establish the new threat to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In Loki, we meet Kang, a villain who promises to take Thanos’ place as the ultimate threat, but we still don’t know for sure his real potential. - Advertisement - Through the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we get to of Kang, who is now starting to show himself as a more tangible enemy. After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, Scott Lang has now become a celebrity and although not everyone recognizes him as Ant-Man, he tries to follow his life alongside his friends and family, until his daughter, Cassie, creates a device to try to help people across the universe by sending a signal across the Quantum Realm, but things get out of hand and the whole family is sucked into this microscopic dimension.

Having spent years trapped in the Quantum Realm, Janet Van Dyne certainly knows the mysteries and horrors that inhabit the place, but it seems that going back there is making her extremely desperate about what can happen. In addition to Kang, we also get to see a brief appearance by a character played by the iconic Bill Murray, who is supposed to be linked to Janet’s past. The trailer also shows a brief glimpse of Cassie in the Stature suit, which, like her father, has powers to enlarge and shrink her body. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters in February 2023. The rest of the MCU movies and series can be watched on Disney Plus. So, what did you think of the trailer?