How to hide as much as possible an application that you have installed on the iPhone

It is possible that among the applications you have installed on your iphone, there are any that you do not want to be known to be present. It may well be a game or another option, the fact is that you want it to go as unnoticed as possible. We are going to show you some actions that will make you achieve this in the most effective way possible.

Obviously, the easiest way is to remove the app from the phone, but you may not want to go to this extreme. Without there being an own option in the iPhone to hide an appYes, there are some configurations that can be established (or specific actions), which will mean that very few will be able to know if you have a development available on the smartphone or not without having to do without it when using the Apple team.

Tips to hide an application on iPhone

As we have indicated, there is no option in the iOS operating system that allows you to do this, but there are some possibilities that will make the app in question go almost completely unnoticed, like good spies. One of the first things you can do is disable that notifications that arrive from the application appear on the iPhone screen.

Pexels

To achieve this, what you have to do is look for the Name of the app in the Settings of the terminal and, there, locate the section Siri and Search. Here, you should see several possibilities among which you have to disable some such as Suggest app or Suggestion notifications. This is a first step… that you can complete so that the development is not seen when a search is carried out (something that is achieved with the options Show content when Searching and Show the app when searching).

By the way, we recommend that disable in the iPhone Settings to see the lock screen notifications. In this way, you will avoid problems in what can be viewed in the event that you do not have the phone saved.

Don’t see the icon on the desktop

Obviously, this is something that is vital for an application to go as unnoticed as possible on an iPhone (or any other terminal). To achieve this, there is a very simple process that not many know about. What you have to do is press continuously on the icon in question and, in the menu that appears, use delete app. Next, select the option that says Starting screen. In this way, you do not uninstall it, but it will not appear on the desktop, which is always positive for the objective you have.

